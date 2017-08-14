Dolph Ziggler Hosting SummerSlam Facebook Live Q&A, MVP vs Sami Callihan Set for MLW One-Shot, Brutal Steel Step Assaults (Video)

Dolph Ziggler Hosting Live SummerSlam Facebook Q&A Cricket Wireless is inviting WWE fans from all over to tune-in to Cricket’s Facebook page for a livestream with WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler. Dolph will speak to fans about how he spent his summer and answer a few questions, too. Fans in the Brooklyn area are invited to come out and meet him during an in-store appearance where he’ll greet fans, take pictures and sign autographs at one of Cricket’s authorized retail stores located at 2111 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210. Fans will also have a chance to participate in a 360 degree WWE virtual reality ringside experience. The event will take place on Friday, August 18th, with the livestream going from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EST, and the Meet & Greet going from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST. Brutal Steel Step Assaults Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video featuring brutal assaults with steel ring steps. MVP vs Sami Callihan Announced for MLW One-Shot The following press release has been issued: MVP VS. SAMI CALLIHAN SET FOR MLW: ONE-SHOT ON THURSDAY OCTOBER 5TH IN ORLANDO ORLANDO, FLORIDA – MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) has come to terms to wrestle for MLW: One-Shot at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL on Thursday night October 5th. The former WWE United States and IWGP Intercontinental Champion will square off against Sami Callihan in what MLW matchmakers anticipate will be a violent encounter. Representing the 305, MVP is no stranger to MLW. Since 2016, MVP has hosted a popular weekly MLW Radio Network podcast with ex-WWE head writer Alex Greenfield called the VIP Lounge. Sami Callihan announced his arrival in MLW in late July with a disturbing video on MLW’s YouTube page (watch). Will Callihan make good on his promise to redefine violence at MLW: One-Shot or will MVP unleash his brand of Ghetto Strong Style on the “Worldwide Desperado”? Find out October 5th in Orlando. Headlined by Ricochet vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland, MLW: One-Shot will be available within 72 hours of the event occurring on October 5th with Rich Bocchini calling the action ringside. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv. Buy tickets to MLW: One-Shot today at http://www.mlw.eventbrite. com. More grapplers and matches will be announced in the coming weeks at http://www.MLW.com. MLW: One-Shot will be available to rent or buy within 48 hours of the event occurring on October 5th at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv. MLW One-Shot is an all ages event. After the live MLW wrestling event, there will be an after party featuring a live DJ, bottle service and more. Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available. GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando. Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT. MORE ABOUT THE EVENT: Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day. MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories. Like MLW on Facebook: http://www.Facebook. com/MajorLeagueWrestling

