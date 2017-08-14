Dolph Ziggler Hosting SummerSlam Facebook Live Q&A, MVP vs Sami Callihan Set for MLW One-Shot, Brutal Steel Step Assaults (Video)

Dolph Ziggler Hosting Live SummerSlam Facebook Q&A
Cricket Wireless is inviting WWE fans from all over to tune-in to Cricket’s Facebook page for a livestream with WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler. Dolph will speak to fans about how he spent his summer and answer a few questions, too.
Fans in the Brooklyn area are invited to come out and meet him during an in-store appearance where he’ll greet fans, take pictures and sign autographs at one of Cricket’s authorized retail stores located at 2111 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210. Fans will also have a chance to participate in a 360 degree WWE virtual reality ringside experience. The event will take place on Friday, August 18th, with the livestream going from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EST, and the Meet & Greet going from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST.
Brutal Steel Step Assaults
Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video featuring brutal assaults with steel ring steps.
MVP vs Sami Callihan Announced for MLW One-Shot
The following press release has been issued:
