WZ’s Harry Kettle recently spoke with Ring of Honor star Frankie Kazarian for CLICKON. The full interview can be heard in the video player below, and the following are some highlights: On being in a band alongside wrestling: “As a kid I wanted to be a rock star and I wanted to be a pro wrestler. I wanted it all. I just love having those two passions in my life and, at this point, they’re really balanced out. There’s this weird stigma that you have to be pigeon-holed into having one love or one passion or even one career, which I think is complete BS. We’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time.” On taking less risks at this stage of his career: “In the past I did risks for the sake of doing it. Everything I do now means a lot more than it did 10 years ago. Maybe subconsciously a lot of it goes into pulling back [thinking of his family]. It’s about longevity and it’s a very overlooked attribute in wrestling these days.” On wanting to become world champion: “I’m not complacent, Every company I’ve been in I’ve wanted to be the world champion. Him [Christopher Daniels] winning that title felt like I was right alongside him winning it with him, and I was so very happy for him. But no matter where I’m at, I want to be a champion. It may not be my immediate goal, but that’s what I’ve got my eye on.” On retirement: “Astonishingly enough I see no signs of slowing down, which is crazy because I always told myself that when I’d be turning 40 I’d be looking for a way out. I didn’t think I’d be feeling this good, and I didn’t think I’d still be having this much fun but I am.” On dream matches: “There’s guys out there that are still active that I’d love to wrestle. I’d love to get in there with Chris Jericho, or a guy like Dolph Ziggler, and before we’re both done me and AJ would like to do it together again. If it never happens I won’t snap my fingers and shake my head, so if it’s gonna happen it’s gonna happen.”