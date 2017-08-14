As noted, GFW will hold another round of Impact tapings in Orlando, FL this week. These will be the final TV tapings before the big Bound for Glory PPV taking place in the fall. Due to GFW’s decision to strip Alberto El Patron of the Heavyweight Title, F4WOnline.com is reporting plans will have to change for GFW’s big PPV this year, as El Patron will likely not be the Champion heading into the event, if he indeed appears at the event at all. The report adds El Patron will likely not be at the television tapings this week, which has forced GFW to make drastic PPV main event plans moving forward. As of this writing, GFW has not made a decision as to when El Patron will return to the roster. GFW Impact President and Anthem’s Ed Nordholm will have the final say in when El Patron can return to GFW, but there has been concern over El Patron’s longterm behavior in the company, which might be contributing to GFW’s hesitancy to bring him back. In a recent interview with Busted Open Sirius Radio, El Patron claimed a date had been set for his return to GFW, however that claim was disputed in GFW’s statement issued today, which read as follows: “No decision has been taken as to the date on which he will be reinstated to the roster, the conditions of which are a private matter between the company and El Patron.”