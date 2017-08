This third and final CSR video of the weekend episode starts off with the future of Big Cass and looking at his SummerSlam match against Big Show. Then, we toss it out to Josh Isenberg who talks about some of what we need to see tonight on RAW. Here’s an excerpt: Josh Isenberg: You gotta end it with the fatal four way feud and those involved. Who gets the upper hand? This past week Samoa Joe got it even though Braun won the match. Roman doesn’t ever need it because he’s Roman Reigns and established. I want to see Brock Lesnar destroy the other 3 guys because I think he’s the favorite to retain. Let him do what Brock does. Let me see him in more than one segment. For the full conversation, watch the video below: