WZ Daily 8.14.17: Brock Announced For SummerSlam Next Year, G1 Climax Finals, GFW Stripping El Patron Of Title, Jinder At UFC 215, More

Nick Hausman

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features former Second City Main Stage cast member Martin Morrow as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from over the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Martin discuss include:

  • WWE announcing Brock Lesnar as appearing when their return to New York for SummerSlam next year
  • John Cena being advertised for RAW the night after SummerSlam
  • The G1 Climax 27 finals
  • Alberto El Patron being stripped of the GFW World Championship
  • Jinder Mahal walking a UFC fighter to the octagon at UFC 215
  • The WWE Superstars who spoke out against the incidents in Charlottesville this past weekend

