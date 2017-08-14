WZ Daily 8.14.17: Brock Announced For SummerSlam Next Year, G1 Climax Finals, GFW Stripping El Patron Of Title, Jinder At UFC 215, More

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features former Second City Main Stage cast member Martin Morrow as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from over the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Martin discuss include:

WWE announcing Brock Lesnar as appearing when their return to New York for SummerSlam next year

John Cena being advertised for RAW the night after SummerSlam

The G1 Climax 27 finals

Alberto El Patron being stripped of the GFW World Championship

Jinder Mahal walking a UFC fighter to the octagon at UFC 215

The WWE Superstars who spoke out against the incidents in Charlottesville this past weekend

