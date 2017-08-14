Ric Flair Reportedly in Medically Induced Coma As He Prepares to Undergo Surgery

According to TMZ.com, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is in a medically induced coma and is preparing for surgery.

Flair was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in Atlanta, GA on Saturday and the situation has worsened. As of this writing, it’s unknown the type of procedure Flair will be undergoing, but it will be happening “momentarily”.

As noted, Flair is reportedly in the hospital for heart related issues, and his manager announced Flair is facing “tough medical issues.” Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes added the following on Flair’s condition: