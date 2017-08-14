Update: Ric Flair Reportedly Out of Surgery, Condition Described as “Extremely Serious”

According to F4WOnline.com, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has undergone surgery, and the situation is being described as “extremely serious.”

The report added Flair was scheduled to undergo surgery sometime this week, but it’s unknown if today’s surgery was the originally planned surgery or a second surgery.

As noted, Flair was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of an Atlanta, GA hospital over the weekend for issues that could be related to his heart.