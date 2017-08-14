Spoiler on Title Match Being Added to WWE SummerSlam

Nick Paglino
(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

According to PWInsider.com, WWE will confirm on Raw tonight that Cesaro and Sheamus will defend the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles against Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam. The tag match will join the following previously announced PPV bouts:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women’s Title Match
Bayley’s replacement TBA (Sasha Banks or Nia Jax) vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Big Cass vs. Big Show
Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

