Spoiler on Title Match Being Added to WWE SummerSlam

According to PWInsider.com, WWE will confirm on Raw tonight that Cesaro and Sheamus will defend the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles against Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam. The tag match will join the following previously announced PPV bouts: Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Naomi RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley’s replacement TBA (Sasha Banks or Nia Jax) vs. Alexa Bliss WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

Special Referee: Shane McMahon WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The New Day RAW Tag Team Title Match

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus Big Cass vs. Big Show

Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage. Rusev vs. Randy Orton Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt John Cena vs. Baron Corbin