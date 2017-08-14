Spoiler on Title Match Being Added to WWE SummerSlam

According to PWInsider.com, WWE will confirm on Raw tonight that Cesaro and Sheamus will defend the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles against Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam. The tag match will join the following previously announced PPV bouts:
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
WWE Title Match
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
RAW Women’s Title Match
WWE United States Title Match
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Big Cass vs. Big Show
Rusev vs. Randy Orton
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
