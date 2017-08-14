Samoa Joe Issues Warning for Raw Tonight, WWE Raw Star Reveals He Has a Botched Tattoo (Video), Triple H NXT Takeover Media Call

Triple H NXT Takeover Media Call

Triple H will be conducting an NXT Takeover Brooklyn conference call on Wednesday afternoon this week. WZ will be on hand for the call and will be providing highlights in addition to full call audio on this week’s edition of our WZ Daily podcast.

Samoa Joe Issues Warning for Raw Tonight

WWE has released the following video, featuring Samoa Joe issuing a warning to the members of the SummerSlam Fatal Four Way match. Joe says if anyone decides to start anything on Raw tonight, then he won’t wait until SummerSlam:

WWE Raw Star Reveals He Has a Botched Tattoo

Below is a clip from the new “Superstar Ink” episode featuring Luke Gallows revealing he has a botched tattoo: