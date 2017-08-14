Eric Bischoff Breaks Down GFW, WWE & Matt Hardy’s Respective Cases For Their ‘Broken Hardys’ Trademarks

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Thursday night. A brand new episode will be released at the regularly scheduled BoW time of this Wednesday around 6 pm CST. You can find a portion of Eric’s comments from the latest episode transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On the trademark attorneys that have recently been assigned to GFW and WWE in their respective Hardy cases: EB: You’ve got Matt Hardy, “Broken” Matt Hardy, that’s Matt’s name. Good luck winning that one. That’s the first red flag if I was consulting with GFW. You are fighting such an uphill fight because you are trying to trademark someone’s real name. If Matt did file that application before GFW did there’s another red flag because who gets there first does matter. GFW may have an argument but not only are they working uphill they’re fighting against Matt Hardy AND WWE because the WWE use of The Hardy Boyz is a trademark that they used for many, many years. Jeff and Matt Hardy were on WWE TV for a long time before Ed Nordholm even knew what professional wrestling was or even paid any attention to it. WWE is in a phenomenal position to oppose GFW. Not only is Matt in a good position WWE is in a phenomenal position and, trust me, they will oppose it. Good luck fighting that. Eric has officially launched his IRW Network premium channel for only $3.99/month! Over the next few weeks more premium channels will be rolled out on IRW. If you’d like subscribe to Eric’s IRW channel and get access to the BoW Overrun as well as more exclusive Bischoff content click HERE. This week’s BoW Overrun features Eric and I taking an over hour long retrospective look at the 1996 WCW Road Wild PPV. Eric Bischoff On Latest Brock To UFC Report, Brock’s Drawing Power, UFC’s Issue Creating New Stars, More On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing the new movie Detroit and Eric’s memories of growing up in the Detroit during the 1967 riots. They then chat a few of the pro wrestling news headlines from the past week. Including: The WWE Network expanding into China

