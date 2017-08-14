Eric Bischoff Breaks Down GFW, WWE & Matt Hardy’s Respective Cases For Their ‘Broken Hardys’ Trademarks

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Thursday night. A brand new episode will be released at the regularly scheduled BoW time of this Wednesday around 6 pm CST.
You can find a portion of Eric’s comments from the latest episode transcribed below.
On the trademark attorneys that have recently been assigned to GFW and WWE in their respective Hardy cases:
This week's BoW Overrun features Eric and I taking an over hour long retrospective look at the 1996 WCW Road Wild PPV.
Eric Bischoff On Latest Brock To UFC Report, Brock’s Drawing Power, UFC’s Issue Creating New Stars, More
On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing the new movie Detroit and Eric’s memories of growing up in the Detroit during the 1967 riots.
They then chat a few of the pro wrestling news headlines from the past week.
Including:
This week’s episode wraps up with Nick asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include:
