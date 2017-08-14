Backstage News On Who Will Face Alexa Bliss At WWE Summerslam *Spoiler*

PWInsider.com is reporting Sasha Banks is currently planned as the Summerslam opponent for Alexa Bliss. Banks will face Nia Jax in her hometown of Boston on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in a number one contender’s match to see who moves on to Sunday’s title match.

As noted earlier tonight, PWInsider.com also reported the RAW Tag Team Championship match should also be added to Sunday’s card, with Sheamus and Cesaro facing the reluctant team of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

Related: Spoiler on Title Match Being Added to WWE SummerSlam