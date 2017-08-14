Summerslam Match Taking Place On RAW Tonight? (Video), NXT Returning To South Florida, Matches Taped For WWE Main Event

WWE Main Event

The following matches were taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event:

Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik vs Ariya Daivari & Drew Gulak

Kalisto vs Curt Hawkins

NXT

Earlier today, Triple H announced NXT will tour South Florida this October with two events in West Palm Beach and Miami; WWE.com posted the following details about the upcoming shows:

The hard-hitting action of NXT swings through Coral Gables, Miami, and West Palm Beach in NXT’s home state of Florida this October, WWE COO Triple H announced on Twitter: The Fieldhouse at Watsco Center will host all the jaw-dropping action of NXT Live in Coral Gables, Miami, on Friday, Oct. 6. The next week, on Saturday, Oct. 14, the Superstars of sports-entertainment’s hottest brand will come to the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach for another night of action so hot that only the Sunshine State can handle it. NXT fans will have the opportunity to see NXT Champion Bobby Roode, NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Ember Moon, Drew McIntyre and more Superstars in action!* Tickets for both events will be available starting this Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. ET. Visit NXTTickets.comfor complete information on how you can witness NXT in person!

Samoa Joe Issues Warning for Raw Tonight, WWE Raw Star Reveals He Has a Botched Tattoo (Video), Triple H NXT Takeover Media Call

Titus Worldwide

The following video features Titus O’Neil telling Renee Young the Cruiserweight Championship match between Akira Tozawa and Neville will now take place on WWE RAW tonight: