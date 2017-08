Alberto El Patron posted the following on his Instagram account following today’s news that he has been stripped of the Global Force Wrestling World Championship. Alberto called the decision a positive and hopes fans would treat it as such: My company Impact and I have come to an agreement that it’s best for both parties if I be stripped from the championships. I came up with the suggestion just to show that Impact doesn’t have favorites and everyone gets treated the same. Apologies to fans and my brothers and sisters in the company, even though I came out all clear and there was no wrong doing, it was still a scandal. So thanks for your support and let’s move forward more positively. One day I hope to be your champ again! #SiSiSi