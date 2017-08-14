Kurt Angle Adds New Title Match To WWE Summerslam PPV, Are Ambrose & Rollins Back On The Same Page?

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are finally back on the same page, and they now have a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championship at Summerslam.

The two kicked off tonight’s show talking about their tension and history together, and Rollins asked if they could finally put things behind them. Ambrose talked about trying to do that last week but Rollins left him high and dry. The two continued to argue and got in each other’s faces, then Cesaro and Sheamus ran out and attacked them. Ambrose and Rollins made a comeback and cleared the ring, then Angle came to the stage and announced the title match after Rollins and Ambrose finally bumped fists in a sign of solidarity.