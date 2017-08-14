Alexa Bliss’ WWE Summerslam Opponent Confirmed On RAW (Photos & Video)

Sasha Banks is moving on to face Alexa Bliss for the Women’s Championship after defeating Nia Jax in her hometown of Boston tonight on RAW.

Banks won a back and forth match with Bliss watching from ringside by finally connecting with a tornado DDT before making Nia tap to the Banks Statement. After Bayley was sidelined with an injury that pulled her from Summerslam, Banks defeated Alicia Fox and Emma last week and Jax tonight to earn the title shot.