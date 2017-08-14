Kurt Angle Confirms Summerslam Comes Early On WWE RAW Tonight, WWE Previews Nakamura vs Mahal

WWE RAW

Kurt Angle confirmed a Summerslam match will take place on WWE RAW tonight, as Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor will face off after coming to blows backstage.

Angle was taking part in a backstage interview when a referee ran in to get him, and told him of the fight between Balor and Wyatt. Angle screamed at them to stop and to save it for Summerslam, but Balor went back after Wyatt after being separated by some referees. Angle then said Summerslam wouldn’t wait, and he’s had enough, so they would face other tonight.

This appears to be the second Summerslam match to take place on tonight’s show, as Titus O’Neil announced the Cruiserweight Championship would be defended tonight instead of waiting until Sunday.

WWE Summerslam

WWE aired the following promo hyping the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at Summerslam between Shinsuke Nakamura and Jinder Mahal: