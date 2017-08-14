New Cruiserweight Champion Crowned On WWE RAW (Photos & Video)

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE Cruiserweight Champion after defeating Neville in a great matchup on tonight’s WWE RAW.

Earlier tonight, Titus O’Neil confirmed ‘Summerslam would come early’ as Tozawa would get his title shot on tonight’s show instead of taking place on Sunday. Tozawa ended up winning after avoiding Red Arrow by Neville before connecting with a top rope diving senton for the win.

This is Tozawa’s first WWE Cruiserweight Championship reign and first title win in WWE; Neville’s title reign ends at 197 days after winning it at the Royal Rumble.