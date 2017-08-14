Bray Wyatt Gives Finn Balor A Bloodbath On RAW (Video), Balor Says He Has ‘Demons’ For Bray, Summerslam Rematch Confirmed

After coming up short on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Finn Balor will get one more match with Bray Wyatt at WWE Summerslam, and he may be bringing back his ‘Demon King’ persona.

As noted, the match was originally scheduled for Summerslam but Kurt Angle booked it for tonight after a backstage incident between the two earlier tonight. Balor lost to Wyatt on RAW tonight, then Wyatt attacked him after the match and hit Sister Abigail and gave Balor a blood bath in the ring.

Balor was then seen leaving Kurt Angle’s office, and he told Charly Caruso that he is getting his rematch against Wyatt on Sunday, and Bray might have demons, but he’s got his own too.