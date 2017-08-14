Championship Celebration Announced For 205 Live, Alexa Bliss Wishes Her Opponent Luck, An Injured Hand Won’t Stop Big Show (Videos)

205 Live

Following his big win on WWE RAW tonight, WWE confirmed Akira Tozawa will hold a championship celebration on tomorrow night’s episode of 205 Live.

RAW Fallout

Alexa Bliss posted the following comments on Twitter after learning she would face Sasha Banks this Sunday at Summerslam:

I am the best. I am the goddess. I am the Champion.

…and that’s way better than a “Boss” anyday. #SummerSlam #BlissedOff pic.twitter.com/zRwAbMECr7 — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 15, 2017

Additionally, WWE posted the following video of Alexa Bliss wishing her Summerslam opponent ‘good luck’ on Sunday:

Big Show

The following video features Big Show telling Enzo Amore that he will be ready to go at Summerslam despite an attack by Big Cass, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows on RAW tonight: