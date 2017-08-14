The Latest Update On Ric Flair’s Health; Surgery Successful & Not Heart Related, WWE Acknowledges Flair On RAW

As noted earlier tonight, Ric Flair was put into a medically induced coma as he prepared for surgery, and his manager and CEO of Legacy Talent & Entertainment, Melinda Morris Zanoni, has since posted the following updates:



Ric had surgery today (notrelated)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Zanoni posted this tweet earlier this evening, but it is still unknown why Flair underwent the surgery and await further details. TMZ also reported the surgery was successful, but did not provide any other details besides his family was at his side and Flair is resting.

On a related note, WWE RAW commentators Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T did acknowledge Flair’s situation on air tonight and wished him well