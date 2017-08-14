Neville Comments On Title Loss, Reported Reason For JoJo Missing RAW, WWE Hypes The Mae Young Classic (Video)

JoJo Offerman

According to her official fan site, WWE ring announcer missed tonight’s episode of RAW after leaving due to learning her sister had passed away.

Mike Rome filled in for JoJo this week; the site, JoJo-Offerman.com, posted the following message on their Twitter account:

“JoJo will not be working tonight’s episode of RAW as she has been sent home from Boston. This is due to her sister, Gigi, passing away. It is with our deepest sympathies that we send our condolences to JoJo and her family. They are in our thoughts.”

Mae Young Classic

WWE aired the following new promo hyping the Mae Young Classic on WWE Network, which is set to premiere (all first round episodes) in two weeks on August 28th after RAW. WWE will also air a Bracketology special for the tournament, and that will air on WWE Network after Summerslam concludes this Sunday:

Neville

Neville tweeted out the following (repeat) comments, seemingly in disbelief that Akira Tozawa beat him on RAW tonight to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship:

It has since been announced that new champion Tozawa will hold a championship celebration on tomorrow night’s 205 Live.

Related: Championship Celebration Announced For 205 Live, Alexa Bliss Wishes Her Opponent Luck, An Injured Hand Won’t Stop Big Show (Videos)