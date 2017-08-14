Following tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, the following matches have been confirmed for this Sunday’s WWE Summerslam pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
As always, WZ will be presenting complete, LIVE coverage of WWE SummerSlam beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at a special start time of 5pm EST this Sunday night, so be sure to join us then!
WWE Universal Championship (Fatal 4-Way Match)
WWE Championship
United States Championship (Shane McMahon as Special Guest Referee)
John Cena vs Baron Corbin
Raw Women’s Championship
Smackdown Women’s Championship
Raw Tag Team Championship
Smackdown Tag Team Championship
Randy Orton vs Rusev
“Demon King” Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt
Big Cass vs Big Show
*While it has not been confirmed at the time of writing, Neville getting a title rematch against Akira Tozawa is likely.
*The Miz vs Jason Jordan for the WWE IC Title is also likely for the PPV, however not yet confirmed.
*The Hardy Boyz vs Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas or Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows is also rumored, however unconfirmed.
*Other top names not yet advertised for SummerSlam include Becky Lynch, Dolph Ziggler and Charlotte Flair.
