Following tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, the following matches have been confirmed for this Sunday’s WWE Summerslam pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

WWE Universal Championship (Fatal 4-Way Match)

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe vs Braun Strowman

WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura

United States Championship (Shane McMahon as Special Guest Referee)

AJ Styles (c) vs Kevin Owens

John Cena vs Baron Corbin

Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs Sasha Banks

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Naomi (c) vs Natalya

Raw Tag Team Championship

Sheamus and Cesaro (c) Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The New Day (c) vs The Usos

Randy Orton vs Rusev

“Demon King” Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt

Big Cass vs Big Show

*While it has not been confirmed at the time of writing, Neville getting a title rematch against Akira Tozawa is likely.

*The Miz vs Jason Jordan for the WWE IC Title is also likely for the PPV, however not yet confirmed.

*The Hardy Boyz vs Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas or Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows is also rumored, however unconfirmed.

*Other top names not yet advertised for SummerSlam include Becky Lynch, Dolph Ziggler and Charlotte Flair.