Sasha Banks Sends a Message to Alexa Bliss, WWE Hypes Cena vs Mahal on Smackdown (Video), Finn Balor Talks Facing Wyatt, Samoa Joe – NXT Feud

Finn Balor Talks Facing Wyatt, Samoa Joe – NXT Feud WWE Raw star Finn Balor recently spoke to ESPN and below is what Balor had to say about facing Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam, and his feud with Samoa Joe in NXT: “[Wyatt] talks in riddles. He talks in tongues. Half the time I don’t even understand it. I know he can talk a lot, that’s for sure. You give him the mic, you’re gonna have a hard time getting the mic back. He certainly likes to talk. Whether it makes any sense or not is up to the people listening. Regardless of what he says or for how long he says it, when the bell rings he is one of the absolute best out there for the last four years he’s been at the top. He’s been doing tremendous things. You can’t ever discredit his ability in the ring. I think people forget how big Bray is. Bray is like 300, 320 pounds. He moves like he’s 220. He’s definitely a force to be reckoned with in the ring and it’s something I’m going to have to adjust my style every day to help cope with it.” “I always go back to my days in NXT and look at my feud with Samoa Joe. That was one of the best periods of growth for me. Joe really turned me from a wrestler, in the sense of I want to try and wrestle people, to having to fight Joe. There’s a lot of similarities size-wise between Joe and Bray, so I’m able to apply a lot of those lessons facing Joe and bring those forward to face Bray.” WWE Hypes Cena vs Mahal on Smackdown WWE has released the following hype video for Jinder Mahal vs John Cena in a non-title match on WWE Smackdown Live tomorrow night: TOMORROW NIGHT, @JohnCena will collide with @WWE Champion @JinderMahal for the first time ever on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/rIlN3UuBkm — WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2017 Sasha Banks Sends a Message to Alexa Bliss After becoming the #1 contender to Alexa Bliss’ WWE Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam, Sasha Banks Tweeted the following: You can sit on however high a chair you need. As long I’m here you’ll NEVER be on top of the #Raw Women’s Division. #BossTown #legitboss — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 15, 2017