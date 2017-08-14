Sasha Banks Sends a Message to Alexa Bliss, WWE Hypes Cena vs Mahal on Smackdown (Video), Finn Balor Talks Facing Wyatt, Samoa Joe – NXT Feud

Finn Balor Talks Facing Wyatt, Samoa Joe – NXT Feud
WWE Raw star Finn Balor recently spoke to ESPN and below is what Balor had to say about facing Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam, and his feud with Samoa Joe in NXT:
WWE Hypes Cena vs Mahal on Smackdown
WWE has released the following hype video for Jinder Mahal vs John Cena in a non-title match on WWE Smackdown Live tomorrow night:
Sasha Banks Sends a Message to Alexa Bliss
After becoming the #1 contender to Alexa Bliss’ WWE Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam, Sasha Banks Tweeted the following:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?