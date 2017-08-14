Sasha Banks Sends a Message to Alexa Bliss, WWE Hypes Cena vs Mahal on Smackdown (Video), Finn Balor Talks Facing Wyatt, Samoa Joe – NXT Feud

Nick Paglino
wwe dublin

(Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Finn Balor Talks Facing Wyatt, Samoa Joe – NXT Feud

WWE Raw star Finn Balor recently spoke to ESPN and below is what Balor had to say about facing Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam, and his feud with Samoa Joe in NXT:

“[Wyatt] talks in riddles. He talks in tongues. Half the time I don’t even understand it. I know he can talk a lot, that’s for sure. You give him the mic, you’re gonna have a hard time getting the mic back. He certainly likes to talk. Whether it makes any sense or not is up to the people listening. Regardless of what he says or for how long he says it, when the bell rings he is one of the absolute best out there for the last four years he’s been at the top. He’s been doing tremendous things. You can’t ever discredit his ability in the ring. I think people forget how big Bray is. Bray is like 300, 320 pounds. He moves like he’s 220. He’s definitely a force to be reckoned with in the ring and it’s something I’m going to have to adjust my style every day to help cope with it.”

“I always go back to my days in NXT and look at my feud with Samoa Joe. That was one of the best periods of growth for me. Joe really turned me from a wrestler, in the sense of I want to try and wrestle people, to having to fight Joe. There’s a lot of similarities size-wise between Joe and Bray, so I’m able to apply a lot of those lessons facing Joe and bring those forward to face Bray.”

WWE Hypes Cena vs Mahal on Smackdown

WWE has released the following hype video for Jinder Mahal vs John Cena in a non-title match on WWE Smackdown Live tomorrow night:

Sasha Banks Sends a Message to Alexa Bliss

After becoming the #1 contender to Alexa Bliss’ WWE Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam, Sasha Banks Tweeted the following:

Alexa Blissbray wyattFinn Balorjinder mahalJohn CenaSasha BanksvideoWWEWWE SmackdownWWE SummerSlam
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"