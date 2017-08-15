Episode #10 Of The Triple Threat Podcast featuring “The Franchise” Shane Douglas and The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling is NOW available and streaming on the IRW Network. This week, Shane, Chad and John Poz discuss the emotional weekend spent at the ECW Arena by the entire show team and Shane’s extremely passionate promo before House of Hardcore this past Saturday night and how in 2017 the spirit of ECW is alive and well. We also discuss the frantic situation in Charlottsvillie, Virginia and the impact felt across the country and you DO NOT want to miss Shane’s comments on the medical condition of Ric Flair and the very heartfelt words Shane has for “The Nature Boy”. Below are some interview highlights, with an h/t to The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling for the transcription.
Shane Douglas On Ric Flair’s Severe Health Issues, Sends Heartfelt Personal Best Wishes:
Can you “Stump the Franchise”? We highly encourage fans to submit questions for the “Ask Franchise Anything” segment by emailing thetriplethreatpod@gmail.com or also by reaching out on Twitter @TheFranchiseSD & @TwoManPowerTrip. Please subscribe to the The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling’s Channel on IRW to get every new episode of The Triple Threat Podcast.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?