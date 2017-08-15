News for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

Tonight’s edition of WWE 205 Live will feature a Titus Worldwide celebration for new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa, who defeated Neville for the title on WWE Raw last night.

WWE Congratulates The Rock on Award Win

Over the weekend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson won the Teen Choice Award for “Choice Fantasy Movie Actor” for his role as Maui in “Moana”, and WWE offered its congratulations as seen below:

John Cena Movie Released Today

In other movie news, “The Wall”, starring John Cena, was officially released on Blu-ray and DVD today, and Cena issued the following comment: