WWE Pulls ‘Table for 3’ With Ric Flair

A new episode of WWE’s “Table for 3”, featuring guests Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat and Sting, was set to air last night after Raw, however WWE pulled the episode. It’s unknown at this time why the episode was pulled, but it’s likely due to Flair’s recent hospitalization.

WWE Running Injury Angle For SummerSlam Match

It appears as if WWE will be running an injury story line heading into the Big Show vs Big Cass match at SummerSlam on Sunday night.

As seen on WWE Raw last night, Big Show was attacked by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and WWE later announced Big Show had suffered a broken hand as a result of the attack. As noted, Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage for the Show vs Cass bout at SummerSlam:

Mia Yim Talks Mae Young Classic

WWE has released the following video, featuring Mae Young Classic competitor Mia Yim discussing the tournament, watching stars like Lita and Chyna when she was growing up, and fellow Korean star Gail Kim: