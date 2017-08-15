WWE has announced that the company will return to the TD Garden in Boston, MA on December 17th of this year.

The event will be the Clash of Champions PPV, which last year replaced WWE Night of Champions, and took place in September following SummerSlam and Backlash.

The event could also be replacing the WWE Roadblock: End of the Line PPV, which aired on December 18th last year, and was a Raw brand PPV. The first Roadblock PPV, however, aired on March 12th, 2016, prior to WrestleMania, and was headlined by Dean Ambrose vs Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

There is an internet pre-sale currently underway for WWE Clash of Champions, via Ticketmaster, and you can use the code CHAMPIONS to obtain tickets.