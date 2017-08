MVP on Brock Lesnar Facing Jon Jones or Bobby Lashley MVP recently spoke with the Miami Herald and below are some interview highlights: The Young Bucks and the independent scene: “It’s a beautiful time on the independent scene because for the first time since the territories you can make a living on the circuit without having to be in WWE. I was at the House of Hardcore tour with Tommy Dreamer, and the Young Bucks were there. They had never been in the ring working for Vince [McMahon] or WWE television, but they were the hottest thing. They sold more merch and had the longest lines out of anybody. It’s a testament to how hot the business is today. Even though WWE’s brand saturation is insurmountable, pro wrestling is popular enough now that finally fans are realizing now there is a universe that exists beyond the WWE Universe.” On Brock Lesnar in MMA and Bobby Lashley: “Brock Lesnar is a move the needle MMA star, and Jon Jones has come back to put the exclamation point on being the greatest light heavyweight ever and make the argument for him being the best pure fighter of all-time. That’s a fight I would want to see. Then there is Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Who in MMA looks the part more than those two? Bobby Lashley is with Bellator and Brock Lesnar is associated with the UFC, so contractually that would be an interesting one to work out. In a wresting, it’s again a contractual thing with Bobby tied up at GFW for the foreseeable future and Brock at WWE. But to see them in a wrestling match or MMA match would be phenomenal and think would do great numbers. Though there are those pesky contracts and laws that would get in the way right now. That’s probably something we may never get a chance to see. Never say never though.” NYC Kids Predict SummerSlam Matches (Video) The children at the Educational Alliance of the Boys & Girls Club of America give their match predictions for The Biggest Event of the Summer: