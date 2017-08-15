Update on Plans for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, WWE Releasing Brooklyn Balor Club Shirt (Photo), WWE Stars Host Basketball Game (Videos)

WWE Stars Host Basketball Game
As seen below, WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro, Big Show, Sasha Banks, WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior were at the Educational Alliance Boys & Girls Club: P.S. 64 Clubhouse in New York City today for a Unified Basketball Game with the Special Olympics.
WWE Releasing Brooklyn Balor Club Shirt
As seen below, WWE will be releasing an exclusive Balor Club Brooklyn shirt for SummerSlam this weekend:
Update on Plans for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live
As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature a celebration for new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa, who won the title from Neville on Raw last night. WWE is also hyping the following for tonight’s show:
