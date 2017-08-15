Update on Plans for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, WWE Releasing Brooklyn Balor Club Shirt (Photo), WWE Stars Host Basketball Game (Videos)

WWE Stars Host Basketball Game

As seen below, WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro, Big Show, Sasha Banks, WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior were at the Educational Alliance Boys & Girls Club: P.S. 64 Clubhouse in New York City today for a Unified Basketball Game with the Special Olympics.

WWE Releasing Brooklyn Balor Club Shirt

As seen below, WWE will be releasing an exclusive Balor Club Brooklyn shirt for SummerSlam this weekend:

Update on Plans for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature a celebration for new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa, who won the title from Neville on Raw last night. WWE is also hyping the following for tonight’s show:

Is the rivalry between Rich Swann and TJP no longer friendly?

Last week on WWE 205 Live, Rich Swann and TJP engaged in a highly competitive one-on-one contest, with The Duke of Dab emerging victorious. Despite claiming a tag team win and defeating the same opponent faster than Swann, TJP earning a singles victory over Swann perhaps finally evened the odds, as Swann won a singles contest in July.

Despite the seemingly friendly nature of their rivalry that dates to the Cruiserweight Classic, TJP’s excessive celebrating following his victory last week didn’t sit well with Swann. The Duke of Dab confronted his rival on the way back to the locker room, claiming that it was all part of the supposed good nature of their rivalry. Swann didn’t buy it and told the first-ever WWE Cruiserweight Champion that he was starting to see TJP’s true character.

Will TJP’s continued quest to best Swann truly remain friendly, or has the winner of the Cruiserweight Classic crossed a line with Swann, potentially at the risk of their rivalry going from friendly to bitter? Find out tonight on WWE 205 Live at 10/9 C, on the award-winning WWE Network.

