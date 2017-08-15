Update on Plans for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, WWE Releasing Brooklyn Balor Club Shirt (Photo), WWE Stars Host Basketball Game (Videos)

WWE Stars Host Basketball Game

As seen below, WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro, Big Show, Sasha Banks, WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior were at the Educational Alliance Boys & Girls Club: P.S. 64 Clubhouse in New York City today for a Unified Basketball Game with the Special Olympics.

That moment when your team scores in the final seconds to win the game! #PlayUnified @WWECesaro @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/o7mD9NJWWW — Special Olympics (@SpecialOlympics) August 15, 2017

Shout out to the @WWE for their work with the @SpecialOlympics in NYC for Summer Slam week. @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/GMlzrpk2Rt — JRSportBrief (@JRSportBrief) August 15, 2017

WWE Releasing Brooklyn Balor Club Shirt

As seen below, WWE will be releasing an exclusive Balor Club Brooklyn shirt for SummerSlam this weekend:

Spread love it’s the Brooklyn way

Exclusive Bálor Club Brooklyn Shirt @wweshop & Barclays Center pic.twitter.com/DWdZAKJkYI — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 15, 2017

Update on Plans for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature a celebration for new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa, who won the title from Neville on Raw last night. WWE is also hyping the following for tonight’s show: