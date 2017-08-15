WZ Daily 8.15.17 feat. Bobby Lashley GFW Media Call: Adam Cole-NXT Rumors, Mike Kanellis’ Push, Cena vs Mahal Tonight On SD Live, More

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily! The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com! Related: Full August WZ-IRW Network Schedule: WZ Daily, RAW Rebellion, Smackdown Rebellion & Breakdowns Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features CZW Commentator Joe Dombrowski as his co-host. The pro wrestling news topics from over the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Joe discuss include: Rumors that Adam Cole is joining the WWE NXT brand soon

A recent report that WWE officials are upset with Mike Kanellis‘ physique

John Cena taking on Jinder Mahal tonight on Smackdown Live Today’s episode also features the full audio from today’s GFW Media Call featuring Bobby Lashley and the co-founder of American Top Team Dan Lambert. Some of the topics discussed during the media call include: Lashley’s upcoming match with Matt Sydal

What potential cross overs we may see between pro wrestling and MMA in the future

If GFW is the best place for pro wrestlers at the moment

Their predictions for the Mayweather vs McGregor fight

If Lashley’s fight camp is unhappy with him persuing pro wrestling

How much his MMA training has affected his pro wrestling style

Who Lashley would like to wrestle in GFW that he hasn’t

The biggest hurdle in jumping from pro wrestling into MMA

How Lashley thinks he would fare against Brock Lesnar

What they think of MMA fighters jumping into pro wrestling

Alberto El Patron being stripped of the GFW World Championship

Ric Flair’s recent medical troubles

Lashley’s reflections on his time in WWE

Whether Lashley has spoken to Donald Trump since he was elected President and what his thoughts are on Trump’s response to Charlottesville

If pineapple is alright on pizza

If they’d like to see CM Punk in Bellator

Women in MMA

Lashley’s matches with Kurt Angle

Lashley’s favorite GFW-Impact Wrestling match

