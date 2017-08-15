WWE Raw Social Media Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #1 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 106,000 interactions with 24,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 94,000 Twitter interactions with 21,000 unique authors.

Raw also had 251,000 Facebook interactions with 178,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 142,000 interactions with 100,000 unique authors on Facebook.

WWE Exec to Make Major Announcement at Destination X

As noted, GFW announced yesterday that the company has decided to strip Alberto El Patron of the Unified Heavyweight Title stemming from El Patron’s airport incident involving WWE star Paige. El Patron later issued a statement insisting he was the one suggested that GFW strip him of the title.

GFW has since announced that Bruce Prichard will be appear on next week’s live Destination X Impact special to make an announcement regarding the GFW Title, and that the announcement will “rock GFW and IMPACT to it’s very core.”

Super X Cup Finals Promo Video

In other Destination X news, below is a promo video for the Super X Cup finals between Taiji Ishimori and Dezmond Xavier: