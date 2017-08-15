John Cena Recalls the One Time Dean Ambrose Has Talked to Him, Mahabali Shera Xplosion Match (Videos), Jerry Lawler & Jim Ross Reunite (Photos)

Nick Paglino
john cena

(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lawler And JR Reunite

As seen below, WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler appeared together at the Icons of Wrestling signing in Philadelphia:

John Cena Reveals the One Time Dean Ambrose Has Talked to Him

Below is a new video featuring John Cena showing off his 2006 “Batmobile” Lamborghini Murciélago Coupé. During the video, Cena also tells a story of the one time Dean Ambrose has talked to him:

Xplosion Match

Below is the latest GFW US Xplosion match, featuring Jon Bolen vs. Mahabali Shera:

Dean Ambrosegfwjerry lawlerjim rossJohn Cenamahabali sheravideoWWExplosion
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"