According to F4WOnline.com, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair remains in critical condition at an Atlanta hospital, following colon surgery on Monday to remove a blockage. The blockage was reportedly the catalyst for a number of health issues which followed for Flair, including kidney failure. The report adds Flair is currently on kidney dialysis and doctors are looking to get his kidneys back and functioning properly. As we noted yesterday, the surgery was considered a success, however there are more issues to deal with, and Flair is not yet in the clear. As noted, Ric Flair was hospitalized in intensive care on Saturday, then placed into a medically induced coma on Monday before surgery. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Flair was in a lot of pain when he went into the hospital on Saturday.