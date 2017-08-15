WWE Smackdown Results August 15th, 2017

Welcome to Smackdown Live, just five days away from the biggest party of the summer, WWE SummerSlam. In one of the biggest matches in modern Smackdown brand history, on the Independence Day of India, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will face off against John Cena in singles action. In-Ring Segment The Singh brothers formerly introduced Jinder Mahal, who made his way to the ring in formal attire. The champion announced a celebration to honor Independence Day, which brought out a host of dancers and drum players similar to his championship coronation. A woman came out to sing the national anthem of India, as the crowd rained down boos. After they were finished, Jinder claimed that he would defeat America's hero John Cena, and a loud "USA" chant broke out. He continued his tirade against the fans and spoke to his people in Punjabi until… Shinsuke Nakamura came out to ruin the party. Jinder called him disrespectful. Nakamura agreed that today was Indian Independence Day, however today in Japan it's the day that they commemorate those who have died in war, and pray for peace. And Sunday in America, at SummerSlam, will be the day Jinder loses the WWE Championship. The Artist made his exit as his music played and the Singh brothers went crazy screaming at him. Your #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal and @SinghBrosWWE are celebrating India's Independence Day in style! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/0MgRob0Dp0 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 16, 2017