Bayley was recently interviewed by PWInsider following the Be A Star rally in Bronx, New York. One of the main points Bayley addressed was the injury status after separating her shoulder during her match on Raw against Nia Jax. “I just started physical therapy. So, for right now, I’ve never had an injury that’s kept me out before, so, I’m kind of taking it day by day. I’m not really sure how long. If it’s a couple of months, or if it’s a few months, or what it’s gonna be right now. But, it’s separated, it’s a grade 2 separation. It’s like the AC joint and the ligaments and all that stuff, so it’s not easy, but, just within the past couple of weeks (I think it’s been two weeks now), I’ve actually been [able to] move it a little bit, and the swelling has gone down a lot. So, the motion is coming back a little bit more, but it’s more about getting the strength and being able to lift my arm in front of me. Like, I can’t do my own hair, and it’s really hard to do certain things. But, I’m just trying to get back as soon as possible, but at a safe pace as well.” Bayley also addressed her up-and-down year in the WWE, and how long she plans on competing for the company. “Being where I am now, there’s obviously routes that I would have rather taken, being with WWE. You know, there’s tons of things I wish I would have done differently, or matches that I wish would’ve gone differently. But, I’m just kind of going one day at a time, or one month at a time. Because, I told myself this when it happened, but, I’m gonna be doing this a long time. Like, I don’t plan on leaving WWE for a very long time; as long as my body can handle the in-ring action. So, even if this wasn’t the best year that Bayley’s had, there’s gonna be way more, and I guarantee that [it will] pick on up.” If any of these quotes are used, be sure the H/T PWInsider via WrestleZone.