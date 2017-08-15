Lucha Underground Star Granted His Release From The Company, This Week’s Top Ten WWE RAW Moments (Video)

Lucha Underground

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Lucha Underground star Bael has asked for and been granted his release from the company.

Bael, aka B-Boy, was killed off in season one, but he was signed to a seven season long contract and had his release request approved. Bael told Pro Wrestling Sheet:

“You never know where I will pop up. And trust me when I say this … it could be somewhere with honor, could be a global situation. All I know now is nothing is holding me back anymore.”

Bael is now free to appear in any promotion he wants, as the request was approved and he hasn’t been used for over 90 days.

WWE RAW

The following video features this week’s top ten WWE RAW moments, including Bray Wyatt’s blood bath segment with Finn Balor, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar brawling and much more:

Related: This Week’s WWE Raw Sees Viewership Decline Heading into SummerSlam