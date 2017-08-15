Seth Rollins Talks Ric Flair’s Impact On Wrestling, Tozawa Gets His Cruiserweight Title Plates (Videos), WWE Stars At Yankee Stadium

Seth Rollins

The following video features Seth Rollins on ESPN’s SportsCenter talking about Ric Flair’s health and his impact on professional wrestling:

WWE Summerslam

As noted, WWE will be kicking off their Summerslam week events in New York City and surrounding areas this week, and today’s appearances featured a stop at Yankee Stadium.

Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss and Big Cass were on the field before today’s Subway Series against the Mets kicked off to present Aaron Judge with a custom WWE Championship:

#WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is in the house. pic.twitter.com/Il8ZQceIfw — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 15, 2017

Champions deserve championship belts. WWE stars stopped by to award Aaron his belt for the HR Derby. pic.twitter.com/45CKoLvLAl — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 15, 2017

Related: Full List Of WWE SummerSlam Week Events: Takeover, RAW, SD Live, Make-A-Wish, NYSE, Special Olympics, Mets & Yankees Batting Practices, More

Powa Of Tozawa

The following video features Akira Tozawa getting his custom title plates added to the WWE Cruiserweight Championship after he defeated Neville to win it on last night’s episode of WWE RAW: