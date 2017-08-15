Seth Rollins Talks Ric Flair’s Impact On Wrestling, Tozawa Gets His Cruiserweight Title Plates (Videos), WWE Stars At Yankee Stadium

Seth Rollins
The following video features Seth Rollins on ESPN’s SportsCenter talking about Ric Flair’s health and his impact on professional wrestling:
WWE Summerslam
As noted, WWE will be kicking off their Summerslam week events in New York City and surrounding areas this week, and today’s appearances featured a stop at Yankee Stadium.
Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss and Big Cass were on the field before today’s Subway Series against the Mets kicked off to present Aaron Judge with a custom WWE Championship:
Powa Of Tozawa
The following video features Akira Tozawa getting his custom title plates added to the WWE Cruiserweight Championship after he defeated Neville to win it on last night’s episode of WWE RAW:
