Jinder Mahal’s India Independence Day Celebration, Baron Corbin’s Obsession w/ Bizarre Oddities (Videos), WWE Stars Host Be A Star Rally

Bill Pritchard
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features highlights from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal’s India Independence Day celebration that opened tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live:

Baron Corbin

The following video features Baron Corbin visiting Dysfunctional Grace Art Co. in Tampa, Florida where he was looking to add to his collection of oddities:

WWE

The following photos are from WWE’s Be A Star anti-bullying campaign rally at the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club earlier today. Bayley, Nia Jax, Kalisto, Apollo Crews, Charly Caruso and Dana Warrior all appeared at the event today:

Related: Seth Rollins Talks Ric Flair’s Impact On Wrestling, Tozawa Gets His Cruiserweight Title Plates (Videos), WWE Stars At Yankee Stadium

Baron Corbinjinder mahalWWEwwe smackdown live
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"