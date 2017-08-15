Goldberg On The Set Of ABC’s “The Goldbergs” (Photos), Mustafa Ali Challenges The Brian Kendrick (Video)

Who’s Next?
The following photos are from the set of the ABC comedy “The Goldbergs”, where former WCW/WWE star Bill Goldberg will appear on an upcoming episode of the series. Goldberg plays Coach Mueller, who is the gym teacher at the high school that the kids attend.
Entertainment impresario and Goldberg business partner, Louis “Uncle Louie” Gregory, who is also promoting Titan 45 on UFC Fight Pass this Friday, issued the following comments about Goldberg’s appearance on the show:
205 Live
WWE posted the following video, revealing Mustafa Ali challenged Brian Kendrick to a match on 205 Live tonight after Kendrick confronted him during an interview:
