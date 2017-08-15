Goldberg On The Set Of ABC’s “The Goldbergs” (Photos), Mustafa Ali Challenges The Brian Kendrick (Video)

Who’s Next? The following photos are from the set of the ABC comedy “The Goldbergs”, where former WCW/WWE star Bill Goldberg will appear on an upcoming episode of the series. Goldberg plays Coach Mueller, who is the gym teacher at the high school that the kids attend. Entertainment impresario and Goldberg business partner, Louis “Uncle Louie” Gregory, who is also promoting Titan 45 on UFC Fight Pass this Friday, issued the following comments about Goldberg’s appearance on the show: “I have been working with Adam F. Goldberg to accomplish this for years. Seems like an obvious thing; put Goldberg on The Goldbergs show. I wish it was that simple. I’m so glad to see it come to fruition and looking forward to Bill’s recurring role!” #WhosNext? Goldberg is on the set of ABC’s #TheGoldbergs as Coach Mueller! A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Aug 15, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Aug 15, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT 205 Live WWE posted the following video, revealing Mustafa Ali challenged Brian Kendrick to a match on 205 Live tonight after Kendrick confronted him during an interview: