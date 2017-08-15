Sami Zayn Works Dark Match Before SD Live, Orton RKO’s Rusev Outta Nowhere, Gail Kim & Sienna On Destination X Title Match (Videos)

Outta Nowhere

The following video features Randy Orton’s surprise attack on Rusev on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live. Rusev dismantled his opponent, Chad Gable, before he attempted to cut a promo about his Summerslam match with Orton, who ran in and dropped him with a RKO outta nowhere.

Smackdown

The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown Live TV taping featured Sami Zayn, Luke Harper and Tye Dillinger teaming up in six man tag action to defeat Mike Kanellis and The Ascension.

Destination X

The following videos feature Destination X opponents Gail Kim and GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna talking about how they see their match ending this Thursday: