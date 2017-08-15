Baron Corbin Cashes In His Money in the Bank Briefcase On WWE Smackdown Live (Photos / Video)

Baron Corbin cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase on WWE Smackdown Live, but John Cena had the last laugh as he made sure Corbin was unsuccessful in winning the title.

Corbin interfered in the John Cena versus Jinder Mahal match on Smackdown, hitting Cena with his briefcase twice before leaving the ring. Corbin then saw Mahal was still down after two Attitude Adjustments, including one Super AA, and ran back to the ring to cash in. The ref rang the bell, but Cena ran in and distracted Corbin, giving Mahal enough time to score a quick pinfall via rollup: