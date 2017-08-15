Lana Promises To Help Tamina Crush Her Competition, Fashion Files Finale, What Does Natalya Have Planned At Summerslam? (Videos)

WWE Smackdown Live

The above video features Lana talking to Tamina about helping her win the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Tamina initially approaches Lana in anger for not helping her, but Lana says she’s not ready yet, but she is preparing her for that moment. Lana says she will use her ‘ravishing’ ways to manipulate and teach Tamina to crush the competition.

WWE Summerslam

The following video features Natalya talking about what she has in store for Naomi at Summerslam after insisting her win over Becky Lynch was just a small preview of what’s to come:

Fashion Files

The following video is the ‘finale’ of Breezango’s Fashion Files visit to Fashion Peaks: