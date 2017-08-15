Cruiserweight Title Match Confirmed For WWE Summerslam, Neville Crashes Tozawa’s Celebration, Actions Speak Loud For The Usos (Videos)

WWE Summerslam WWE officially confirmed Neville will get his official title rematch against new Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa at WWE Summerslam. The title match was expected after Tozawa’s upset win over Neville on RAW last night, but Neville officially mentioned they would face off on Sunday in the form of a countdown he debuted on tonight’s 205 Live. Neville crashed Tozawa’s Championship Celebration and said Tozawa made a mockery of what he built, but it would all end on Sunday: A heartfelt message from the founder of #TitusWorldwide to his championship client… #205Live @TitusONeilWWE @TozawaAkira pic.twitter.com/ddZFXwL8nE — WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2017 Is this the countdown to “@TozawaAkira‘s demise” or @TozawaAkira‘s victory?#SummerSlam is just around this corner… @WWENeville #205Live pic.twitter.com/UGdYKQOeVw — WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2017 “In ONE DAY, @TozawaAkira, you have made a MOCKERY of EVERYTHING I have achieved!” @WWENeville is in no mood for celebration. #205Live pic.twitter.com/87qn6rHS4m — 205Live (@WWE205Live) August 16, 2017

The Usos The following video features The Usos commenting on their win over The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live. The Usos say there’s more to come on Sunday when they get their official tag team title shot, this time against the combination of Woods and Big E.