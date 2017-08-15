Cruiserweight Title Match Confirmed For WWE Summerslam, Neville Crashes Tozawa’s Celebration, Actions Speak Loud For The Usos (Videos)

WWE Summerslam
WWE officially confirmed Neville will get his official title rematch against new Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa at WWE Summerslam.
The title match was expected after Tozawa’s upset win over Neville on RAW last night, but Neville officially mentioned they would face off on Sunday in the form of a countdown he debuted on tonight’s 205 Live. Neville crashed Tozawa’s Championship Celebration and said Tozawa made a mockery of what he built, but it would all end on Sunday:
