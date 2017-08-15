Which New Day Members Will Compete at SummerSlam?, Matches Advertised for Post-PPV TV Tapings, Drew McIntyre Talks Takeover

Top Matches Advertised for Post-SSlam TV Tapings Next Monday’s WWE Raw and Smackdown Live, which will emanate from The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, will feature SummerSlam fallout, and the following matches are currently being advertised: Raw: -Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Street Fight

-John Cena in-action Smackdown Live: -Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. As always, the above matches could end up being dark match main events. It’s also worth noting that Brock Lesnar remains unadvertised for next week’s post-SummerSlam Raw, however he is being advertised for the August 28th edition of Raw in Memphis. Which New Day Members Will Compete at SummerSlam? WWE Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan announced tonight that Big E and Kofi Kingston will represent New Day in their Smackdown Tag Team Title match against The Usos at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday night. Xavier Woods will be at ringside for the match. Drew McIntyre on Takeover Match Drew McIntyre Tweeted the following as he prepares to challenge Bobby Roode for the NXT Title at NXT Takeover Brooklyn on Saturday night: I want my #NXTTakeOver performance to be an example to the brave dream chasers & those who have fallen. The glory lies in rising back up N.M pic.twitter.com/zBst0RTW93 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 16, 2017