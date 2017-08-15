What Happened After Tonight’s WWE TV Tapings After WWE 205 Live went off the air tonight, the dark match main event of the night saw Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Dolph Ziggler and Rusev. The finish came when Orton hit an RKO on Ziggler. Segment Revealed for Next Week’s Show WWE has teased a possible Jack Gallagher vs Brian Kendrick “Duel” next week on WWE 205 Live. Gallagher competed in the company’s first ‘Gentlemen’s Duel’ back in December and defeated Ariya Daivari. WWE 205 Live Star Suffers Possible Injury In other Cruiserweight news, as seen on WWE 205 Live tonight, Rich Swann wrestled Ariya Daivari instead of the planned match against TJP. It appears TJP might be dealing with an injury, as he appeared on 205 Live tonight using crutches and had his leg in a brace. While it’s possible the injury is part of a story line, TJP Tweeted the following: Setbacks make the leaps forward so much more rewarding. But at least I still got one good wheel. — TJ Perkins (@MegaTJP) August 16, 2017 Fancy seeing you here, @megatjp…#205Live @GottaGetSwann @AriyaDaivariWWE @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/yjXLQhQg7Y — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 16, 2017