Unseen Footage From Rollins & Ambrose RAW Reunion
WWE has posted the following unseen footage from this past Monday Night’s RAW featuring Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins‘ reunion:
Big Cass & Cedric Alexander’s Birthdays
Today is the 31st birthday of RAW’s Big Cass and the 28th birthday for 205 Live’s Cedric Alexander.
Happy birthday to both!
