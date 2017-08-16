Unseen Footage From Rollins & Ambrose RAW Reunion

WWE has posted the following unseen footage from this past Monday Night’s RAW featuring Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins‘ reunion:

Big Cass & Cedric Alexander’s Birthdays

Today is the 31st birthday of RAW’s Big Cass and the 28th birthday for 205 Live’s Cedric Alexander.

Happy birthday to both!