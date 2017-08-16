Sasha Banks Trains At House Of Glory

Sasha Banks is in New York City already for SummerSlam and in anticipation of her WWE RAW Women’s Championship match against Alexa Bliss she popped in to train at Amazing Red’s House of Glory Training Academy.

You can find Sasha’s tweet thanking Red and the school below:

Goldust’s WWE Entrance Video

WWE has released the following entrance video on-line for Goldust:

Photos Of Gallagher’s Beat Down Of Kendrick

WWE has released the following photo gallery on-line of Jack Gallagher’s beat down of Brian Kendrick on last night’s 205 Live: