The official Twitter account for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York may have possibly spoiled the main event at this Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. This afternoon the arena tweeted out an announcement that Brock Lesnar will be live in person on Monday Night Raw next week. Why does this potentially ruin Sunday’s headlining act? Well, not even two days ago Paul Heyman clarified that should the “Beast Incarnate” lose his WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, the WWE Universe would never see the duo again. So….what gives, Barclays Center? This is especially surprising considering last week the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reportedly that the company was going to great lengths to make sure nobody except Brock Lesnar – whose contract affords him special intel – knew the planned finish to the four-way main event ahead of time. This includes creative writers and all three of Lesnar’s upcoming opponents; Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman. What we do know is, regardless of what happens on Sunday, Lesnar and Heyman are contracted with WWE through April 2018. The Barclays Center will be hosting four events in a row starting this weekend with NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III and WWE SummerSlam, continuing with Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live television tapings early next week. It was also recently announced that SummerSlam weekend will be returning to New York in 2018 for the fourth year in a row. JUST ANNOUNCED: Universal Champion “The Beast” @BrockLesnar will be live on @WWE #RAW this Monday, 8/21! pic.twitter.com/FUAr7G2Bi7 — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) August 16, 2017