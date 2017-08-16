First WWE 2K18 Entrance Video Revealed Feat. SAnitY (Video), Interesting Note on Full Roster Appearing on This Week’s 205 Live

SAnitY’s 2k18 Entrance Video

IGN.com has released the very first entrance video for the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game, due out on October 17th. The video, which you can check out above, features the creepy entrance of NXT Superstars Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Daine and Nikki Cross, also known as SAnitY.

205 Live Features Full Roster

Just an interesting note on Tuesday’s nights WWE 205 Live, which aired live on the WWE Network. This week’s episode was actually the first in a very long time that featured the entire cruiserweight roster!

The show featured a highly entertaining tag team bout between Drew Gulak and Tony Nese taking on Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik, plus Rich Swann vs. Ariya Daivairi in singles action that saw interference from TJ Perkins, as well as Brian Kendrick taking on Mustafa Ali. Gentleman Jack Gallagher also made an appearance attacking Kendrick, Noam Darr was in a backstage segment, and Akira Tozawa held a championship celebration that was crashed by Neville.

According to the official WWE.com roster page, that’s all of them!