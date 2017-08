The following press release has been issued:

We are excited to announce the publication of No is a Four-Letter Word by Chris Jericho, a six-time WWE World Heavy Weight Champion, the lead singer of the heavy metal band Fozzy, and host of the Talk is Jericho podcast. Sharing his secrets to success, No is a Four-Letter Word tells the story of how a small-town Canadian kid followed his seemingly impossible dreams and, against all odds, made them come true.

In Jericho’s trademark style – jam-packed with ridiculous stories and hilarious references – he focuses on twenty-two principles to make it to the top of your field, featuring legends and influencers along the way. Whether it’s discovering how to make any situation work (like when Chris bargained with Vince McMahon for the chance to meet Keith Richards…with an assist from Jimmy Fallon), spending money to make money (like when he doled out tens of thousands of dollars on his trademark light-up jackets because that’s what KISS would do), or learning from his NHL-legend father to always sell himself, Jericho guides readers on his journey up the ladder of success, and shows them how they can apply these principles in their own lives.